Diego Lainez was once again left off of Tata Martino’s squad for El Tri’s upcoming Concacaf World Cup qualifiers against the USMNT and Canada, here is why.

Diego Lainez continues his downward spiral on the Mexican national team as he was left off of Tata Martino’s squad for their two Concacaf World Cup qualifiers against the USMNT and Canada. Lainez, who was not on the Mexican team in October has had a month to forget.

First of all, Lainez who was battling injury returned to the Real Betis team on October 3rd but since then has only featured in one La Liga match out of six. Lainez was an unused sub in five matches and played only 20 minutes against Rayo Vallecano on October 24th.

When Tata Martino put out his squad it was important for those called in to have had first team minutes in the lead up to the two matches. Lainez has not played in his last three games missing out against Valencia, Atletico Madrid, and Sevilla.

Diego Lainez not on Mexico roster

For Diego Lainez his season has been largely disappointing in his now fourth year in Spain he has not scored a single goal and has only played 21 games at the most last season. This season Lainez has played only 2 games both substitute appearances.

Andrés Guardado, Lainez Betis teammate did make the squad while other notable absences is most of the MLS contingent of players, Johnathan Dos Santos, Rodolfo Pizarro, Efraín Álvarez, and Alan Pulido.

