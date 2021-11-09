One of the main pieces of the USMNT “Golden Generation” of players will miss out once again on this round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying, find out why.

Not much has changed for Gio Reyna since the October round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying. The 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder was having a very promising start to his season with 2 goals in 3 Bundesliga games before going down while on USMNT commitments.

Since going down with a hamstring injury in October, Reyna has missed 8 Bundesliga matches and all of Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League games. A shame considering Reyna began his year very lively and promising to be a breakout season for the midfielder.

With the USMNT Reyna went down playing in only 1 qualification match with the team. Here is how Gio Reyna’s recovery is going and why he will miss out on the matches against Mexico and Jamaica.

Gio Reyna’s injury status

Gio Reyna is still not expected to return to the Borussia Dortmund squad anytime soon, his head coach Marco Rose stated last Friday, “It’s really not foreseeable for me when (Reyna) will be back in training with the team, I have to be honest,” Rose said. “But we hope that will happen before the end of this year.”

In Reyna’s place Gregg Berhalter will have Sebastian Lletget, Gianluca Busio, and Yunus Musah depending on how the coach lines up the team.

