The USMNT midfielder scored a critical game winning goal against Mexico to give the USA a 2-0 win over El Tri, but now Weston McKennie will miss tonight’s match against Jamaica in round 8 of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying.

Weston McKennie is back! After a rough spell in October which saw him sent home from the USMNT for breaking team COVID-19 protocol and not starting at Juventus, the dynamic midfielder has turned things around and is flying high. Not only has McKennie played himself back to a full-time starting role at Juventus, but he has provided a clutch performance against Mexico in Concacaf World Cup qualifying.

Against Mexico, McKennie was all over the field, tracking back and defending and helping build the USMNT attack, the high press pressure that Gregg Berhalter installed worked and help the USMNT get a 2-0 win behind goals from Christian Pulisic and McKennie who danced through the Mexico defense to put the game away.

At Juventus it has been more of the same as McKennie has put together various high-level performances in the midfield for the Italian Old Lady. The only bad news for Weston McKennie is he will miss out on tonight’s match against Jamaica, find out why Weston McKennie is out against Jamaica.

Weston McKennie out against Jamaica

The 23-year-old box to box midfielder will not be in the squad for tonight’s match against Jamaica due to yellow card accumulation, this automatically will keep Weston McKennie out of the USMNT for 1 World Cup qualifying game.

Beside’s McKennie the USMNT will also be without Miles Robinson who was red carded against Mexico. The USMNT sit first in Concacaf World Cup qualification and a win against Jamaica could start sealing the deal for a World Cup berth come the next batch of games.