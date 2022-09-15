Chelsea and Liverpool had been scheduled to face off on Sunday for Matchday 8 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. However, the game was eventually postponed. Here, find out the reason why.

This weekend's 2022-23 Premier League Matchday 8 derby clash between Chelsea and Liverpool has been postponed until a later date. It was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Stamford Bridge in London, but it has been canceled, as officially confirmed.

New Chelsea manager Graham Potter won't get to lead the club in a Premier League game until after the September international break. Although his first match in command was the UEFA Champions League encounter against RB Salzburg, the Blues' first domestic game under his tutelage was set for Sunday's fixture against Liverpool.

Potter was hired last week after the shocking dismissal of Thomas Tuchel. However, along with the two other Premier League matchups this weekend, Manchester United vs Leeds, and Brighton vs Crystal Palace, it has been postponed.

Why was the Chelsea vs Liverpool match postponed?

Upon the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death in the United Kingdom, 13 Premier League games were postponed, including Chelsea's match against Liverpool. The Premier League decided to cancel all 10 games scheduled for Matchweek 7 out of respect for the Queen, including those involving Chelsea and Liverpool.

It was not a symbolic gesture, however, to move the Chelsea vs Liverpool game from September 18. The game was just not possible to play. The derby was formally postponed by the Premier League on September 12 due to police staffing shortages for the Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19.

In a statement made on September 12, the Premier League announced that the September 19 match between Chelsea and Liverpool would be postponed so that police could properly staff the Queen's funeral. As a result of the forthcoming international break, both teams will not play domestically again until the month of October.

There was a delay in announcing new dates for the rescheduled matches. Due to an already crowded schedule, the Premier League may have a hard time rescheduling the 13 postponed matches, including the two lingering meetings featuring Chelsea and Liverpool.