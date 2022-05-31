At almost 20 years of age, Giovanni Reyna is one of the talents that both USMNT and Borussia Dortmund fans are looking forward to the most. However, he will not be available for the Stars and Stripes' friendly matches. Find out why Gregg Berhalter is not counting on him.

There is no doubt that the current generation of young soccer players that the USMNT is enjoying is very exciting. Led by Christian Pulisic, these youngsters want to take their National Team to the top in Qatar 2022. That's why the summer friendlies are key to arriving in top condition. Unfortunately, however, the American squad will be without Giovanni Reyna.

The United States will face a tough challenge at Qatar 2022. The Final Draw placed them in Group B, along with the complicated and tournament championship contenders England, Iran and an opponent to be confirmed of European origin: Ukraine, Scotland or Wales. Any of the three have the quality to make life difficult for whoever crosses their path.

After they were unable to qualify for Russia 2018, because of their defeat in the always grueling and complex CONCACAF World Qualifiers, the upcoming FIFA World Cup marks the USMNT's return to a tournament of this nature. Pulisic, McKennie, Aaronson, Weah, Reyna and company, have the task of trying to tie the best American performance in World Cups: that of Uruguay 30, in which the team finished third.

The reason for Giovanni Reyna's absence with the USMNT

Marco Rose, who coached Giovanni Reyna for a season in Borussia Dortmund, predicted that the young American would be a world star. That is why it is so regrettable that Reyna has been out of the sport for some time now. At the age of 19, almost 20, it would be logical that the word "injury" should not appear in his dictionary.

The reason why neither Gregg Berhalter's USMNT nor Borussia Dortmund have been able to count on Giovanni Reyna since April 2022 is precisely an injury, a ghost that has been responsible for haunting and annoying the short career of the American player.

The ordeal began in September 2021 when he injured the hamstring in his right leg in a Concacaf Qualifiers match. It took 5 months for him to return to the field only for him to suffer from the injury in February 2022. He rested for only a week and returned to action until April 8, less than a minute into the match between Dortmund and Stuttgart, when he had to be substituted. The cause, his hamstring in his right leg, eventually tore.

Thus, the chronic injury in his right leg has kept Giovanni Reyna out of action since April of this year. He will miss friendly matches against Morocco, Uruguay and two more CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador. It is expected that he will have time to recover to regain prominence with Borussia Dortmund and especially with the USMNT ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.