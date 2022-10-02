A trio of goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, and Granit Xhaka helped Arsenal to a 3-1 victory against Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium in the North London derby. After 20 minutes, the home side grabbed the lead thanks to a Partey masterpiece, which was the result of the Gunners' dominance in the early exchanges.

Harry Kane tied the game for Spurs nine minutes after Gabriel had undone all of Arsenal's hard work by bringing down Richarlison. Thanks to some excellent work by Martinelli, theey capitalized on their lead when Granit Xhaka blasted low across Lloris. They effortlessly finished the game to earn bragging rights in north London.

Spurs, under Antonio Conte and now sitting well in the league, were expected to present another stern test of Arsenal's improvement. Thus, Mikel Arteta's side have only lost one of their past 29 Premier League home games against their city arch-rivals, a streak that now spans 12 years.

Why William Saliba wore Adidas shorts with two stripes against Tottenham

An interesting fact is that William Saliba, the starting central defender for Arsenal, sported a faulty Adidas jersey in today's North London Derby against Tottenham. It seemed like the Frenchman was missing a stripe on the right side of his shorts. The shorts were really just two-striped instead of three.

A little-known fact is that heat press is used to apply the stripes on the official Arsenal 2022-23 home jersey. The Three Stripes have never fallen off previously, thus it's more possible that the manufacturing team just forgot to add one stripe, as per Footy Headlines. Meanwhile, the Three Stripes on the jersey were positioned correctly.

Everything about this brings memories back of Johan Cruyff, the renowned Dutch legend, and his two-striped Adidas jersey from the 1974 World Cup. Of course, William Saliba wasn't planning on sporting a monochromatic look with just two stripes.

While Cruyff was leading the Dutch national team, Adidas were their sponsor. This means that the three iconic stripes were included with the Dutch lion insignia on the original orange jersey. In contrast, the former forward himself was backed by Puma.

After much deliberation, Johan had a custom shirt manufactured just for him. While everyone else was wearing the standard Adidas jerseys and shorts, he stepped onto the field wearing something quite different: a jersey with just two stripes.