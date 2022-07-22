The day may not be far off until we see Robert Lewandowski in Barcelona's uniform. Let's find out if the Polish striker will feature for the Blaugrana against Real Madrid this Saturday.

The second pre-season friendly encounter for Barcelona in the United States will be played in Las Vegas. The Blaugrana are now in Las Vegas for another preseason encounter, but this one is much anticipated by both the squad and the supporters as they face their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Los Blancos will play its first game since winning the UEFA Champions League and will be responsible for welcoming their rival's most sounding arrival, Robert Lewandowski. The game will take place at the sold-out Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 23.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Lewandowski's debut after the club officially announced the purchase of the Polish star for an estimated €45 million and a €500 million termination option. Although the experienced striker has not yet been seen playing in a Blaugrana jersey, he may soon.

When will Robert Lewandowski make his Barcelona debut?

Lewandowski may make his debut in the largest club rivalry after watching from the stands as his new team annihilated Inter Miami 6-0, spurred by another new addition, Brazil winger Raphinha. Both teams will be looking to make an early statement in their respective leagues this season when they meet in a pre-season version of El Clasico this Saturday.

This will be the second time La Liga's greatest rivalry has been played in the US, and the striker has already practiced with his teammates in preparation for his debut. In addition to starting the Pole, other new arrivals Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, and Franck Kessie are likely to also get playing time against the Whites.

Xavi Hernandez, the team's coach, is already in the United States with his players ahead of this weekend's derby since he was able to have his visa issues sorted out. If Lewandowski is not ready to make his debut at this point, he may get his chance three days later on Tuesday, July 26, when his side take on Juventus at the Cotton Bowl in Texas.

Recently, the Polish international was seen working with his now former Bayern colleagues, and his condition will be evaluated by Barca's staff. Previously, the striker was well enough to join in on training with the rest of the team in Munich and work with Julian Nagelsmann.