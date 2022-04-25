Some games with controversial results in the tournament that were never checked by VAR since it was not available due to economic problems of some smaller teams in the tournament.

Will there be VAR in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League final between Pumas and Seattle Sounders?

The 2022 CONCACAF Champions League final will begin on April 27 with what will be the first leg game between Pumas UNAM and Seattle Sounders. Both teams are big favorites to win but one of them is looking for the title to take back to their country since a U.S team hasn't won the tournament final for a long time.

Multiple games were controversial in previous editions of the CONCACAF Champions League and other tournaments that are sponsored by CONCACAF. But the organization began to use VAR little by little until finally adapting the new technology to almost all the games of the past editions and tournaments.

The problem with the CONCACAF Champions League and the implementation of VAR is that some venues (stadiums) are not certified or simply do not have sufficient infrastructure for VAR to work properly.

Yes, the CONCACAF Champions League will use VAR in both leg games of the final since during the early stages of the tournament, round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals VAR was also used to avoid controversial referee decisions.

The tournament is officially using VAR since CONCACAF announced it in 2021, but not only for the CONCACAF Champions League, but for all tournaments that are related to the organization, including some Qatar qualifiers and U20 games.

