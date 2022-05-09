Erling Haaland is reported to be ready to sign with Manchester City as early as this week, the club has a few forwards already on the squad with transfer rumors surrounding them all.

With Haaland set to step in, what is to become of Sterling and other Manchester City forwards?

Erling Haaland is going to be the man at Manchester City, no question, the current Borussia Dortmund striker is not going to play second fiddle to anyone at City at the start. According to reports as early as this week the 21-year-old goal machine could put pen to paper.

For Manchester City the addition of Haaland is a huge boost in their attacking depth, and the striker from Norway could be the player that finally takes Pep Guardiola’s side to the elusive Champions League title.

For the rest of the forwards at City the arrival of Haaland begins to raise question marks about some of the players currently on the squad today. Here is the situation of the rest of the forwards at Manchester City and what could come next.

With Haaland coming, here is where the current group of forwards are at in Man City

Julián Álvarez is expected to join Manchester City in July after his loan at River Plate ends, the Argentine prospect was purchased at the start of the year but the chances that he is a first-choice player will be slim. Álvarez will need to adapt to the Premier League and a loan to a team in Europe is not out of the question.

According to TeleFootball Arsenal is interested in signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer. Sterling’s contract ends in 2023 but a deal could be reached to let him go for a small fee or loan.

Gabriel Jesus is expected to leave the club in the summer as the Brazilian wants to have playing time on the eve of the 2022 World Cup. No rumors as to which clubs are interested in the Brazilian have surfaced but Gabriel Jesus does have a contract with City until 2023.

Riyad Mahrez has had a great season with 11 goals in 25 games for City, still under contract for next season Mahrez could still be a good second choice option behind Haaland. Jack Grealish will be back next season to try and improve upon a rather dismal first season with City.