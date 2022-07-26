In a 2022 pre-season summer friendly game Wolfsberger AC will play against AC Milan. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Wolfsberger AC and AC Milan will face each other in what will be a 2022 pre-season summer friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.

After several years in which everything seemed to go wrong and one team was worse than another, last season AC Milan were able to smile again and enjoy a title as Serie A champions. departure for a historic club in Europe to return to what it was. And for this, its players seek to prepare in the best way.

Wolfsberger AC had a good season in 2021/2022. Although they were far from the champions, Red Bull Salzburg, they finished in fourth place and that will allow them to play the third round of the Conference Europa League with which they want to start preparing in the best way to face that competition, as well as the current Bundesliga Austrian in which they drew 1-1 in their first Matchday.

Wolfsberger AC vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

Wolfsberger AC will play against AC Milan in this 2022 summer friendly game this Wednesday, July 27 at the Wörthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria.

Wolfsberger AC vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

