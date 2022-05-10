Manchester City will seek to continue at the top of the standings when they visit Wolverhampton this Wednesday, May 11. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

With just two games remaining in the Premier League, Manchester City want to start securing the title when they visit Wolverhampton this Wednesday, May 11. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this PL game in the US. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and if you are Canada, on DAZN.

There are only two Matchdays left to play, and after a tough season, Manchester City do not want to miss this opportunity and win the tournament. Matchday 36 was important for them as with their 5-0 victory against Newcastle and Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Tottenham, they were able to get a 3-point difference and a better goal difference. They depend on themselves to be able to proclaim themselves champions.

Wolverhampton, meanwhile, is fighting to reach the qualification zone for the next Europa League. They are 5 points behind the last qualified, West Ham, however, the Wolves have one game less, so the illusion of keeping that place is alive. To do so, of course, they will have to win every game they have left and hope West Ham don't win.

Wolverhampton vs Manchester City: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Time: 3:15 PM (ET)

Location: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Live Stream in the Canada: DAZN

Wolverhampton vs Manchester City: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Wolverhampton vs Manchester City: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The stats between these two teams are pretty even in the 125 games they've played against each other throughout history. The dominators by a very small difference are Manchester City, who have won 50 times while Wolverhampton did it 48 times. Also, there were 26 ties.

The last game between the two took place on Matchday 16 of the current 2021/2022 season of the Premier League. On December 11, 2021 Manchester City beat Wolves 1-0 from Raheem Sterling on penalty kick.

How to watch or live stream Wolverhampton vs Manchester City in the US and Canada

The game that will be played this Monday, May 2 at the Molineux Stadium for the Matchday 37 of the Premier League between Wolverhampton and Manchester City

Wolverhampton vs Manchester City: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: unsurprisingly Manchester City are the favorite with -380 odds, while Wolverhampton have +1100. A tie would finish in a +460 payout.

Caesars Wolverhampton +1100 Tie +460 Manchester City -380

*Odds via Caesars