The economic problems at Barcelona continue, however, to fulfill the desires of Xavi Hernandez The Cules are willing to hand over three players to sign one. Fin out here who they are.

Barcelona have changed a lot since the arrival of Xavi Hernandez on October 8, 2021. Now, the fans have a different vision of the team, and the illusion has reappeared. However, the club's financial problems continue, and the transfer window will not be an easy one.

Xavi knows the bad economic moment that the club is going through, but he also knows that he needs quality players to take Barcelona back to the top. “Barcelona must have two high-level players per position”, he said.

Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff, members of Barcelona's Sporting Directorate, and Joan Laporta, Barcelona's president, are working to fulfill Xavi's wishes to form a top-level team, however, Barcelona officials have acknowledged that, after the winter transfer window and despite some sales, they are not preparing a market of major deals. That is why the Cules would offer three players in exchange for signing one.

Xavi targets Carlos Soler: Barcelona ready to offer 3 players in exchange of the Valencia’s midfielder

Rumors about Barcelona's interest in Carlos Soler (25) turned out to be true. At the request of the Catalan club, Valencia president Anil Murthy traveled with advisor Joey Lim to Barcelona to meet Laporta and advisor Rafa Yuste.

The Cules admitted they are interested in Soler, who is under contract with Valencia until 2023, but they recognize that they cannot afford the 40 to 50 million euros that Valencia would want. To sign the midfielder, Barcelona have offered to hand over three players: Riqui Puig, Sergino Dest, and Martin Braithwaite.

The Danish striker is not one of Xavi's favorites, and there has already been interested from Valencia to sign him. Dest has made public his desire to stay in the Blaugrana club, however, he will not be taken into account and would be a great signing for Valencia. Puig is a great player and has a brilliant mind for playing soccer, yet he was never able to consolidate himself in Barcelona's first team.

Soler would be a great replacement for the possible departure of Frenkie de Jong. This season the Valencia´s midfielder has played 32 games, scored 12 goals, and provided 5 assists.

With the signing of Soler, Xavi would close the list of midfielders who will help him fight for the objectives set next season. Sergio Busquets and Pedri are untouchable; Gavi, Soler, Kessié, and Nico would rotate depending on the competition.