Barcelona will travel to Madrid to come against Real Madrid on Sunday in the 29th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here, take a look at Xavi Hernandez's player record when playing versus the Whites at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Xavier Hernandez is held in high respect as one of the finest midfielders in history. For his passing, ball retention, placement and vision he is equally well-known. Xavi is the first player in Barcelona history to appear in 150 European and FIFA Club World Cup games.

In his time with Barcelona, Xavi won eight league championships and four Champions League titles. In 2015, he left the Blaugrana to join AI Sadd, where he won four titles until retiring in 2019. As a result, he is one of just a handful of players to have appeared in more than 1,000 games throughout his professional career.

After a poor start to the 2021-22 season, the Barcelona great returned to Camp Nou as a manager in an attempt to turn around the team's fortunes following a disappointing time under Ronald Koeman.

Xavi vs Barcelona: Record at Santiago Bernabeu

It will be Xavi Hernandez's 44th El Clasico and first La Liga match as a coach against Real Madrid. Xavi's first La Liga experience in the grand Spanish derby as a coach begins on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM (ET).

He is, however, somewhat of an authority on the subject, having appeared in 42 games in his professional career versus Real Madrid, 38 of which he started. As a matter of fact, only two players - Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi - have appeared in more El Clasico derbies than Xavi.

However, out of those 42 times he appeared in El Clasico, half of them (21) were played away, at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Interestingly, Xavi has a very colorful record as a Barcelona player against Real Madrid away, claiming a triumph on a total of eight occasions. In addition, he has suffered seven defeats in the Spanish capital, and the remaining six matches ended in a draw.