Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal leave Nike in favor of a new brand ahead of 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will have a new image. After 27 years with Nike, the Federation has signed a new deal with Puma to cover all the national soccer, futsal, beach soccer and esports teams. The partnership will officially start on 1st January 2025, just in time for the 2026 World Cup.

The previous agreement with Nike, which was the FPF’s kit manufacturer since 1997, was ideal for Ronaldo, who is also a brand ambassador of the American brand. The Al Nassr star first signed with Nike back in 2003, and his current contract is reportedly worth 1$ billion.

“Signing a top-tier national team was one of our priorities in football and I am very excited to welcome a team as popular as Portugal to the Puma Family,” said Arne Freundt, Puma chief executive. “Given the large number of fans all over the world and the great potential of the next generation of this squad, we are looking forward to the upcoming big tournaments such as the 2026 World Cup.”

Fernando Gomes, president of the FPF, added: “We were attracted to Puma because of the way in which they engage with the fans and tell the unique story of every team they work with.”

Portugal and Puma’s partnership announcement (Puma)

The German brand will unveil the new creative direction for Portugal in 2025, as well as all the new products. “We look forward to creating an exciting range of products with them which will resonate with our large fan base all over the world,” added Gomes.

Puma adds another big partnership

With this new partnership, Puma adds another big team to its roster of major international soccer teams, which includes Austria, Iceland, Czech Republic, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Switzerland, and Paraguay.

When it comes to clubs, Puma manufactures the kits for Manchester City, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund. Neymar, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Christian Pulisic are also some of the stars who are Puma’s ambassadors.

