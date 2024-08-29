Trending topics:
Zlatan, Ceferin mock failed European Super League project at new UEFA Champions League introduction

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Aleksander Ceferin humorously recalled the failed European Super League project with a lighthearted interaction during the Champions League draw.

Aleksander Ceferin during the 2024 UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Atalanta
© IMAGO / LaPresseAleksander Ceferin during the 2024 UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Atalanta

By Alexander Rosquez

The glamorous UEFA Champions League draw in Monaco, where Cristiano Ronaldo was recognized as the competition’s all-time top scorer, was a moment filled with both tension and humor. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in a promotional video for the Champions League, let slip a phrase that triggered an unexpected reaction from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

During the presentation, Ibrahimovic exclaimed: “This is the SUPER…”. Immediately, Ceferin interrupted him with a loud “Shhhh… I told you that was never going to happen.” With this brief but forceful sentence, the UEFA president made a clear allusion to the failed European Super League project, an initiative that sought to create a closed and elitist competition, pitting the most powerful clubs in Europe against each other.

The moment, captured by the cameras and quickly going viral on social media has become one of the most talked-about topics of the day. Ceferin’s mockery of the Super League has been interpreted as a symbolic victory for UEFA and the traditional values of European soccer.

The European Super League: a failed project

The European Super League was announced with great fanfare in April 2021 by a group of clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, the project faced fierce opposition from UEFA, national associations, governments, and fans, who saw it as a threat to the essence of soccer.

Cristiano Ronaldo received recognition as the top scorer in UEFA Champions League League. (Photo by Tibor Illyes – Pool/Getty Images)

The pressure exerted by all these stakeholders forced the founding clubs to withdraw from the project within days, revealing the unfeasibility of a competition that sought to break away from the existing structure of European soccer.

The Champions League: Stronger than ever

The failure of the Super League has further strengthened the position of UEFA and the Champions League. The top continental club competition remains the ultimate dream for any soccer player and team, and its prestige has only increased in recent years.

This season’s draw, featuring powerhouses like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich, is a testament to the enormous appeal the Champions League continues to hold for fans around the world.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

