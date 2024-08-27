Trending topics:
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo to receive special recognition from the UEFA Champions League

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is the undisputed king of the Champions League, and UEFA officially recognizes him.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring the team's second goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Portugal and Slovakia.
© Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring the team's second goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Portugal and Slovakia.

By Alexander Rosquez

UEFA will officially recognize Cristiano Ronaldo with a title that reflects his dominance in Europe’s top club competition. For over a decade, the Portuguese star has left an indelible mark on soccer, setting records that seem unattainable.

Ronaldo’s numbers speak for themselves: seven times top scorer in the Champions League, five titles won with Manchester United and Real Madrid, and a record of 17 goals in a single season. His ability to score goals in the most important moments and his insatiable hunger for titles make him a unique figure in the history of soccer

At a special ceremony in Monaco, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin will recognize Cristiano Ronaldo as the Champions League’s all-time top scorer. With 140 goals in 183 games, the Portuguese striker leads Lionel Messi by 11 goals and is 46 goals ahead of third-placed Robert Lewandowski in the scoring charts

“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation. His extraordinary goal-scoring achievements in the competition seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a remarkable challenge for future generations to surpass. His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honors. Over more than two decades, he has continuously evolved and refined his game while preserving a youthful passion for scoring and celebrating goals. His professionalism, work ethic, dedication, and ability to shine on the grandest stage are qualities that football players everywhere should aspire to emulate. — Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA President.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Raed at Al Awwal Park Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Raed at Al Awwal Park Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo: The king of the Champions League in figures

The Portuguese striker has won the Champions League once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid (making him the first five-time champion in the history of the competition proper) and is the only player to date to have scored in three different UEFA Champions League finals (2008, 2014, and 2017).

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo on his future plans: Al Nassr star addresses possibility of coaching

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo on his future plans: Al Nassr star addresses possibility of coaching

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record

The question now is: will anyone be able to break Cristiano Ronaldo’s records? With each new generation of emerging talent, the possibility of seeing another player reach the same heights seems more and more remote. However, soccer always surprises us, and it is possible that in the future a new star will emerge capable of challenging the Portuguese player’s legacy.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Leagues Cup: Good Day Columbus slams Austin FC and former Crew owner Anthony Precourt
Soccer

Leagues Cup: Good Day Columbus slams Austin FC and former Crew owner Anthony Precourt

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 3
Soccer

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 3

Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid may have good news about a Kansas City Chiefs player
NFL

Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid may have good news about a Kansas City Chiefs player

Galatasaray vs Young Boys: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Galatasaray vs Young Boys: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions