Cristiano Ronaldo to receive special recognition from the UEFA Champions League

UEFA will officially recognize Cristiano Ronaldo with a title that reflects his dominance in Europe’s top club competition. For over a decade, the Portuguese star has left an indelible mark on soccer, setting records that seem unattainable.

Ronaldo’s numbers speak for themselves: seven times top scorer in the Champions League, five titles won with Manchester United and Real Madrid, and a record of 17 goals in a single season. His ability to score goals in the most important moments and his insatiable hunger for titles make him a unique figure in the history of soccer

At a special ceremony in Monaco, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin will recognize Cristiano Ronaldo as the Champions League’s all-time top scorer. With 140 goals in 183 games, the Portuguese striker leads Lionel Messi by 11 goals and is 46 goals ahead of third-placed Robert Lewandowski in the scoring charts

“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation. His extraordinary goal-scoring achievements in the competition seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a remarkable challenge for future generations to surpass. His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honors. Over more than two decades, he has continuously evolved and refined his game while preserving a youthful passion for scoring and celebrating goals. His professionalism, work ethic, dedication, and ability to shine on the grandest stage are qualities that football players everywhere should aspire to emulate.“ — Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA President.

Cristiano Ronaldo: The king of the Champions League in figures

The Portuguese striker has won the Champions League once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid (making him the first five-time champion in the history of the competition proper) and is the only player to date to have scored in three different UEFA Champions League finals (2008, 2014, and 2017).

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record

The question now is: will anyone be able to break Cristiano Ronaldo’s records? With each new generation of emerging talent, the possibility of seeing another player reach the same heights seems more and more remote. However, soccer always surprises us, and it is possible that in the future a new star will emerge capable of challenging the Portuguese player’s legacy.