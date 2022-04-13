Top Athletes Love Vegas: Here’s Where to Spot Them When You Visit

With one of the greatest sports stadiums anywhere in the country, several top-notch arenas, three pro sports teams, and dozens of exciting sports books, Las Vegas is undoubtedly the capital of the sports entertainment world and truly The Greatest Arena on Earth™.

In addition to being an unparalleled destination for watching and betting on sports, the city has become a popular destination for athletes themselves—men and women alike. This means Las Vegas also is a great place for spotting revered football, hockey, basketball, and baseball players in the wild.

Because sports stars come to Vegas to ply their craft and vacation, mega-celebrities and regular people frequent a few of the same spots. Here’s a rundown on a bunch you’ll love—with or without a VIP sighting.

Epic Nightclubs

First up, Drai’s Nightclub and Beachclub at the top of The Cromwell Las Vegas. This hotspot has been hot among the celebrity set since it opened in 1997. Legend has it that owner and impresario Victor Drai serves more Cristal every weekend than water. Judging from a standard Saturday night, this may not be hyperbole. What celebs love about Drai’s is the live music—every weekend there’s another hip-hop show.

The original Drai’s space operates in the basement of The Cromwell as the popular Drai’s After Hours. If you’re looking to end your night with celebrity-watching, plan accordingly; this subterranean club doesn’t really start cranking before 3 a.m.

At the northern end of the Strip, the newest addition to the celebrity nightclub scene is Zouk.

Anchoring the southernmost part of Resorts World Las Vegas, this swanky spot is a favorite among celebrities for its private entrance and secluded table service.

Zouk has three party rooms: Capital Bar, with its craft cocktails and LED light display; Empire Room, which has a chandelier-studded VIP area welcoming celebs and sports stars; and the main room, which boasts a tremendous dance floor and a rim of VIP banquettes with stellar views of the DJ and stage.

Since the club opened in late 2021, it’s drawn several high-profile DJs. Not surprisingly, these beatmasters are regularly linked to famous visitors; if they’re spinning, the audience is sure to include some stars.

Like most nightclubs these days, Zouk has a dayclub component, called Ayu. The vibe here is one-part tropical playground and one-part artistic and cultural phenomenon. Even if you don’t spot your favorite athletes, you’ll have a blast. Wear your swimsuit!

Hip and Happening Restaurants

Las Vegas has elevated dining to an art form, and some of the most sought-after tables in town happen to be in restaurants where you’re most likely to glimpse your favorite athletes perusing menus.

The newest addition: Kassi Beach House at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas.

Technically it’s a restaurant, but Kassi is more accurately a nightclub that serves fantastic food. Because many of the tables are secluded, it’s a favorite spot among visiting celebrities to unwind in private. On Wednesdays after 9 p.m., there’s a DJ and the space takes on a notable party vibe until the wee hours of the morning.

Famous athletes seeking a more sophisticated vibe gravitate more toward NoMad Library, the restaurant in a high-ceilinged “library” at NoMad Las Vegas, part of Park MGM Las Vegas on the southern end of the Strip.

The experience here is all about the food—family-style dishes such as seafood towers and roast chicken are notable even for those accustomed to luxury.

Some Saturdays, you might even catch a megastar spontaneously belting a few songs in the dining room after-hours.

There’s a similar vibe at Delilah, the newest hotspot inside Wynn Las Vegas.

The centerpiece of this Art Deco-inspired restaurant and lounge is a stage where live bands perform nightly. Since the restaurant opened in late 2021, plenty of popular artists have spontaneously grabbed the microphone, too.

The food plays a starring role at Delilah, as well. For dinner, Crab Louie salad and Beef Wellington are familiar faves, while inventive cocktails from property mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini tout edible crystals and perfume.

Of course, celebrities always love sushi restaurants, and Nobu Las Vegas has attracted quite a following over the years. There are two Nobu restaurants in town—at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and another at Caesars Palace (the largest Nobu in the world).

The best place to spot athletes at Nobu Las Vegas inside Caesars Palace is at one of the private teppanyaki tables in the back. Fork over the cash for that cooked-right-in-front-of-you experience and you’ll see why.

Bodacious Bars

Whether you’re an international sports superstar or a software developer from small-town USA, you probably like to connect with friends over cold drinks at lounges and bars.

Turns out, Las Vegas has lots of those.

Many of our famous friends like to lounge in relative anonymity, so they opt for bars that are private or, by their nature, more secluded than others. Tops on this list: Level 1.5 of the Chandelier Bar at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Order the Verbena, a margarita with a dried flower that numbs the inside of your mouth before you drink. With your taste buds tingling, the drink goes down smoothly. It’s a hit with stars and hoi polloi alike.

Another hotspot where you might catch sight of a famous athlete or celebrity in a dark booth: Rosina Cocktail Lounge, on the casino floor at The Palazzo at the Venetian Resort.

Here, ask for the secret mojito menu, which usually has four or five drinks.

If you can’t decide what to order, you can always push the button that says, “Press here for champagne.” You know, like the ballers do.

Enough reading—ready to get going? Grab everything you need to plan your visit to The Greatest Arena on Earth™ right here. Las Vegas is calling!