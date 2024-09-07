WNBA News: Not LeBron James nor Stephen Curry, Chicago Sky's Angel Reese picks her top NBA player

Angel Reese, the star of the Chicago Sky, has chosen another NBA player over LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

When it comes to choosing the best NBA player of recent times, many people lean towards LeBron James of the Lakers or Stephen Curry. However, for Angel Reese, one of the current stars of the WNBA and a player for the Chicago Sky, she preferred to go with another player.

In a new episode of her podcast Unapologetically Angel, the former LSU player made her stance clear and declared: “KD has been my favorite player since I was a kid and is still my favorite player. He’s from the DMV, I love his mom, she comes out and supports the game.”

Contrary to what many might have expected, with the Chicago Sky star leaning towards either The King or The Chef, Reese expressed her admiration for the Kevin Durant, with whom she was even romantically linked—something Reese herself has denied: “That was never a thing,” Reese said. “I don’t even know how that even became a thing because I sat next to somebody. My friend was sitting next to Steph [Curry]. I don’t even get that. I don’t even know where that came from.”

Angel Reese’s show is featured on NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘The Big Podcast Network,’ which is part of Playmaker HQ. This addition makes Reese the latest prominent figure to join O’Neal’s network, alongside other notable shows such as Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s ‘The Roommates Show’ and ‘The OGs’ with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller.

Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States celebrates during a Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

Angel Reese makes big confession about Chennedy Carter

After a long streak of consecutive losses in the WNBA, the Chicago Sky needed to end their negative run, and they faced none other than the Los Angeles Sparks. Thanks to a standout performance by Angel Reese and the contribution of Chennedy Carter upon her return, Chicago was able to secure a 92-78 victory over LA.

Regarding Chennedy Carter’s significant return to the court, it was none other than the former LSU star who shared her feelings about it: “Being able to have [Chennedy’s] contagious energy in the locker room [was key]. It’s not just her on-the-court performance, but her contagious energy in the locker room.”

“She always has energy, doing crazy stuff, backflips, whatever. So just being able to have her back healthy was the most important thing. I’m just happy to have her back, and I know she’s happy,” Reese finally stated.

Angel Reese #5 and Chennedy Carter #7 of the Chicago Sky celebrate their team’s impending win against the Los Angeles Sparks during the 4th quarter at Wintrust Arena on September 6, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

What’s next for Reese and the Chicago Sky

Angel Reese’s debut in the WNBA has captured the attention of both fans and analysts alike. As one of the most coveted rookies this season, her net worth has soared to unexpected heights. Coupled with her rivalry with Caitlin Clark, Reese is dominating the spotlight.

Her contribution to the Chicago Sky is crucial, and they need all of her talent to go as far as possible this season. Following their crucial victory over the Los Angeles Sparks to end a lengthy losing streak, here are the upcoming matchups for Teresa Weatherspoon’s squad:

vs Dallas Wings, September 8th

vs Washington Mystics, September 11th

vs Minnesota Lynx, September 13th

vs Phoenix Mercury, September 15th

vs Atlanta Dream, September 17th

