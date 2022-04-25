The USFL rosters are full of talented players who are offering their best talent to the alternative league to the NFL. Sloter is one of those players who is resuming his football career thanks to the USFL.

Kyle Sloter is a known name in the National Football League but now he plays for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL. Most of his career in the NFL was as a practice squad member, although with the Detroit Lions he was an active player in 2019 and also with the Vikings.

Sloter was usually waived or released by the NFL teams, but with the USFL things are different for him as the New Orleans Breakers selected Sloter in the 1st Round of the 2022 USFL Draft. His career is taking a different course.

So far his debut with Breakers is being well appreciated by critics and analysts with good stats after only two seasons. In just two USFL games, Sloter threw for 416 yards with 6.3 yards per attempt and 2 touchdowns with 1 interception.

What is the age and height of Kyle Sloter?

Sloter was born in the capital of Georgia, the city of Atlanta on February 7, 1994, he is 28 years old and most of his junior life he was a good football and basketball player. Sloter is a quarterback with a height of 6-5 (1.96m).

Which college did Kyle Sloter attend?

Sloter's first two college seasons were as a Southern Miss 'player' although he never actually threw a pass during those early years (2013, 2014), he barely played receiver for 5 touchdowns. The last two years of his college career Sloter was quarterback for Northern Colorado, in 2015 he did not play anything with the team, but in 2016 it was the best year of his college career with 198/319 passes, 62.1%, 2656 yards, 8.3 yards per attempt, 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

How much does Kyle Sloter earn in the USFL?

Kyle Sloter's team is the New Orleans Breakers, he has a base salary of $45,000, that's the same amount of money that all active roster players earn in the USFL. Kyle stands to earn another $10,000 if his team wins the season title.

