The XFL is not as big as the NFL, but with a small number of football teams this league is ready to make things change forever in the country. Check here how many teams play in the XFL.

The XFL has only eight teams, it sounds little, but that does not mean that the league is boring since with fewer franchises the games will be more intense during the season.

The first game of the 2023 XFL season was a 22-20 victory for the Arlington Renegades over the Vegas Vipers at the Choctaw Stadium, it was broadcast by ABC.

The XFL is likely to be a success this time as there are people eager to see something different other than the NFL which has become extremely boring for some fans.

What are the teams that will play in the 2023 XFL season?

The XFL is divided into two divisions, South Division and North Division, only eight teams will play in the 2023 season and there will be four teams per division.

Team City South Division Arlington Renegades Arlington, Texas Houston Roughnecks Houston, Texas Orlando Guardians Orlando, Florida San Antonio Brahmas San Antonio, Texas North Division DC Defenders Washington, D.C. Seattle Sea Dragons Seattle, Washington St. Louis BattleHawks St. Louis, Missouri Vegas Vipers Las Vegas, Nevada

The big favorites are the teams that play in big cities like the Seattle Sea Dragons that will play at Lumen Field with a capacity of 69,000 seats, and the Orlando Guardians that will have Camping World Stadium as their home field with 60,219 seats.