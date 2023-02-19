The XFL has only eight teams, it sounds little, but that does not mean that the league is boring since with fewer franchises the games will be more intense during the season.
The first game of the 2023 XFL season was a 22-20 victory for the Arlington Renegades over the Vegas Vipers at the Choctaw Stadium, it was broadcast by ABC.
The XFL is likely to be a success this time as there are people eager to see something different other than the NFL which has become extremely boring for some fans.
What are the teams that will play in the 2023 XFL season?
The XFL is divided into two divisions, South Division and North Division, only eight teams will play in the 2023 season and there will be four teams per division.
|Team
|City
|South Division
|Arlington Renegades
|Arlington, Texas
|Houston Roughnecks
|Houston, Texas
|Orlando Guardians
|Orlando, Florida
|San Antonio Brahmas
|San Antonio, Texas
|North Division
|DC Defenders
|Washington, D.C.
|Seattle Sea Dragons
|Seattle, Washington
|St. Louis BattleHawks
|St. Louis, Missouri
|Vegas Vipers
|Las Vegas, Nevada
The big favorites are the teams that play in big cities like the Seattle Sea Dragons that will play at Lumen Field with a capacity of 69,000 seats, and the Orlando Guardians that will have Camping World Stadium as their home field with 60,219 seats.