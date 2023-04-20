They are the second half and the rock that hold together these NHL players.

Playing in the NHL can be tough, it is a hardnose league, sometimes there are even fights. Coming home and knowing someone is there for you is very important.

Below is a list of 15 NHL power couples, here are the leading women in the lives of these great NHL players both past and present.

15. Carey Price - Angela Price

Set up on a blind date, the couple has been married since 2013, and have three children. Carey plays for the Montreal Canadiens, while Angela has a clothing line.

14. T.J. Oshie - Lauren Cosgrove

The couple met while visiting friends at the University of North Dakota. The couple have been married since 2015 and have three children. T,J is currently playing for the Washington Capitals.

13. Josh Manson - Julie Manson

Josh Manson met his future wife on Instagram by sending her a DM. That DM worked because they have been married since 2018 and had their first child in 2020. Julie is a social media consultant while Josh plays for the Colorado Avalanche.

12. Valeri Bure - Candace Cameron Bure

This is one of the biggest power couples of the NHL. Actress Candace Cameron met Valeri, now retired, in a charity hockey game. The couple have three children together and were wed way back in 1996.

11. Joonas Donskoi - Devin Devine Donskoi

Former cheerleader Devin Devine Donskoi met the Seattle Kraken star at a Halloween party in 2017. Three years later the couple married and in 2021 had a child together.

10. Drew Doughty - Nicole Arruda

The high school sweethearts have known each other since the ninth grade and would eventually marry in 2018. Wife Nicole is a software programmer and Drew plays for the Los Angeles Kings.

9. Alexander Ovechkin - Nastasiya Ovechkina

Film producer and model met her hockey husband in 2008, and later married in 2016 in a lavish wedding and now have two children. Alexander Ovechkin currently plays for the Washington Capitals.

8. Patrice Bergeron - Stephanie Bertrand

The extremely private couple met in 2006 and married in 2013, not much is known about them other than they have three children. Patrice Bergeron plays for the Boston Bruins.

7. Cale Hulse - Gena Lee Nolin

Gena Lee Nolin is an actress, model, and playmate who starred on Baywatch in the early 90s. She married former NHL defenseman Cale Hulse in 2004 and has two children with his wife.

6. Corey Crawford - Kristy Muscolino

Long time girlfriend of Corey Crawford, Kristy Muscolino married her NHL sweety in 2019, the couple has two children. Corey is the long-time goalie of the Chicago Blackhawks.

5. Connor McDavid - Lauren Kyle

Connor McDavid met his future wife at a party in 2016, Lauren used to play volleyball in college but now is a social media personality. Connor continues to play for lifelong club the Edmonton Oilers.

4. Dion Phaneuf - Elisha Cuthbert

Another power couple of the NHL, Dion Phaneuf played professionally for four NHL teams and met his bombshell wife in 2008. Elisha starred in the movie Girl Next Door and was a Canadian sex symbol.

3. Ryan Miller - Noureen Ahmed

Noureen Ahmed is an actress and starred in movies such as Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past and Anger Management. Ryan was a goaltender for the Buffalo Sabres among others. The couple married in 2011 and have two children together.

2. Mike Fisher - Carrie Underwood

Country singer Carrie Underwood met her NHL hubby back in 2008, the two were married in 2010 and have two children together. Mike Fisher played for the Nashville Predators before his retirement in 2018.

1. Rickard Rakell - Emmeli Lindkvist

Influencer Emmeli Lindkvist was born in Sweden and met Rickard Rakell, although it is not clear as to when. The couple got engaged in 2019 and would have their first child during the NHL offseason in 2022.