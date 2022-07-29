The 13th race of the 2022 IndyCar Series season will take place this weekend, and here you can find everything you want to know about it, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the Unites States.

The IndyCar Series will have its 13th race of the 2022 season this Saturday, July 30 in what will be the Gallagher Grand Prix. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Following last weekend's doubleheader (the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 and Salute to Farmers 300) Marcus Ericsson was able to retain the lead, but no longer with the lead he had gained after the Honda Indy Toronto. Joseph Newgarden, Scott Dixon and Pato O'Ward managed to get closer, but without a doubt the one who got closer was Will Power who is now only 8 points behind (see the standings here).

This weekend will be particularly interesting because after several Grands Prix, the leadership of the tournament could finally change. Undoubtedly a race not to be missed on a weekend with a lot of motorsport action, since in addition to the IndyCar we will have the London E-Prix I and II of Formula E, the Nascar 2022 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Gallagher Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Saturday, July 30

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Indiana

Live Stream: FuboTV

Gallagher Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Gallagher Grand Prix: Storylines

After the doubleheader that took place last week at Iowa Speedway, two things could happen: that leader Marcus Ericsson could extend the great advantage he obtained after the Honda Indy Toronto, or that the other drivers could take advantage of shorten the differences with the Swedish.

Finally, the latter was what happened and now we have a Will Power just 8 points behind Ericcson. Joseph Newgarden had a bittersweet weekend winning the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250, but sitting out the Salute to Farmers 300 with a car problem that caused him to lose control. It could have been a perfect weekend, but luck finally played against him.

The opportunity left by Newgarden, who until the moment of his accident was comfortably leading the race, was taken advantage of by Pato O'Ward, who is now in fifth place only two points below Newgarden and Dixon (3rd and 4th, respectively) and although He is far away, he dreams of being able to fall and fight for the title.

How to Watch Gallagher Grand Prix in the U.S.

The 13th race of this 2022 IndyCar Series will take place this Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Indiana; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC, Sirius XM.

Gallagher Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorite for this race yet, although they will most likely reveal it in the next few hours.

