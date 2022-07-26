The IndyCar Series will have the 13th race of the 2022 season, the Gallagher Grand Prix. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The IndyCar Series will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for what will be the 13th race of this 2022 season, the Gallagher Grand Prix. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

After the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, the championship gets interesting again. Although Marcus Ericsson managed to stay in the lead, he no longer has the big gap he had after the Honda Indy Toronto. And one of those who took the most advantage was Will Power, who is now second only 8 points behind the Swede (see the standings here).

The one who could have made a better difference was Josef Newgarden, who won the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 and was leading comfortably in the Salute to Farmers 300, until a problem with his car left him out, something that Pato O'Ward took advantage of to Win and get closer to the leaders. The fight for the championship is more interesting than ever and this weekend invites you to watch this race and enjoy the best motorsport with the London E-Prix I and II of Formula E, the Nascar 2022 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Gallagher Grand Prix: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, July 29

9:30-11:00 AM (ET) – Practice 1

1:00-2:15 PM (ET) - Qualifying

Saturday, July 30

8:15-8:45 AM (ET) – Warmup

12:00 PM (ET) - Gallagher Grand Prix (race)

Gallagher Grand Prix: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 IndyCar Series season, you can follow all the action of the Gallagher Grand Prix in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other options are NBC, Sirius XM.

