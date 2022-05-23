This weekend the most emblematic race of the IndyCar Series, the Indy 500, will take place, and here you can find out the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The Indy 500 is one of the most iconic races in the history of motorsports not only in the United States but around the world. His fame and prestige transcends even the IndyCar Series itself, so much so that drivers from other disciplines of motorsport sign up for the race solely for the honor of winning it.

This 2022 edition will be the 106th. The winner who will defend the race will be the Brazilian Helio Castroneves, who is also the top winner of the Indy 500 with 4 races won along with A. J. Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser, so one of the great attractions of this edition will be to see if the Brazilian becomes the maximum absolute winner with 5 victories.

In order not to miss all the action of this Indy 500, here we tell you everything you need to know so you don't miss anything about this unique race that will take place this May 29. Remember that the main race as well as all the Grand Prix of the IndyCar Series can be seen in the United States through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock.

TV coverage, dates and start time

In addition to the aforementioned FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock, in the United States the Indy 500 can be seen via streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. This 2022 Greatest Spectacle in Racing will take place on May 29 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with coverage of the race beginning at 11 AM (ET). The race broadcast will run through 4 PM (ET).

