Winning the Indy 500 carries a great reward in terms of prestige, but also a juicy prize money. Here we will tell you how much the winner of this race will take.

The Indy 500 is one of the most prestigious races in the world. Winning it is a symbol of enormous prestige and leads to enormous recognition, as well as immense fame and that is why drivers from other motorsport categories year after year sign up to participate in it and write their name in IndyCar Series history and motor sport.

This year will see the 106th edition of the centenary race that traditionally takes place at the end of May. The defending driver of the 2021 edition is the Brazilian Helio Castroneves, who is also one of the winningest drivers in this race together with A. J. Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser with 4 wins all of them.

This year, therefore, the Brazilian driver could win his fifth Indy 500 and become the biggest overall winner. And whether he or anyone else wins this 2022 edition, the prestige that the winner will receive will be immense. But the prize money will also be. Here we will tell you how much the winner receives. This Indy 500, as well as all the Grand Prix that make up the IndyCar Series, can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

What is the prize money for winning the race?

This season the prize increased compared to what it was the previous year (much lower due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The total purse set for the Indy 500 2022 is $10 million, a figure that shows that the prize will undoubtedly be juicy for the winner. In fact, whoever finishes in second place will also receive $700,000.

However, and despite the fact that the prize for the second racer is a not insignificant figure, the prize for the winner is much higher. So much so that he will earn even more than double the second. Whoever finishes first will win 20% of the total purse set, that means, 2 million dollars.

