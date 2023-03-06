The defending champions of March Madness play in the Big 12 conference and they are ready to reach the big tournament, but other teams also had a good season and want to go much further. Check here the official bracket.

The 2022-2023 NCAA Basketball season was tough within the Big 12 conference as two teams came close to having similar records against conferences rivals.

The big favorites are obviously the defending champions from last season, the Kansas Jayhawks, they won the 2022 March Madness and it is very likely that they will make it to the Big Dance again.

Five Big 12 teams finished the regular season in the Top 25 rankings, with the Jayhawks being the top-ranked No. 3 ace team in the nation.

What is the official Big 12 tournament bracket in 2023?

The official bracket was released on March 4, 2023, the first game will be on March 8 at 6:00 PM (CT), while the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played between March 9 and March 10.

The Big 12 championship game will be on Saturday, March 11, one day before selection Sunday, and it is likely that some big favorite like Kansas or Texas will win the conference title.