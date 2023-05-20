Another edition of the famous PGA Championship that brings together a good selection of golfers not only from the United States but from other countries such as England, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Norway, Austria and Spain.

The last time an American won the PGA was Justin Thomas in 2022, he posted 275 -5 par in a playoff against Zalatoris and he won $2,700,000.

Usually the PGA Championship’s purse tends to increase year after year and in comparison to previous years the prize fund is getting closer and closer to $20,000,000.

How much does the PGA Championship winner earn?

The championship winner walks away with a check for $3,240,000, but he won’t be the only one receiving a check as all players also receive a small share of the $18,000,000 prize fund.

The players who receive more money, apart from the championship winner, are all those who were between T2 and T23 approximately. For them, checks range from $400,000 to $60,000, but everything will depend on the size of the prize fund.

In 2000 the prize fund for that time was set at $5,000,000 and if compared to the 2023 edition at $18,000,000 that represents a 260% increase in fund growth.