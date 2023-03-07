The United States will be at the center of tennis with the 2023 BNP Paribas Open. It will start on March 8 with a lot of top players, although one marquee name will not be there. Find out why Rafael Nadal is not playing at Indian Wells.

The first Grand Slam of the year is already on the books. Now it’s time for the Masters 1000 starting with the one named 2023 BNP Paribas Open that will have most of the best players in the tour. But there will be one upsetting absence because Rafael Nadal is not playing at Indian Wells.

This is one of the most awaited tournaments for the protagonists. Frequently referred as the fifth major for its magnitude, it will represent the return of the top stars of the ATP to the USA. There were already events at Dallas and Delray Beach, with those being ATP 250.

Having a Masters 1000 ahead will attract everyone’s attention. The main absentee in the men’s draw will be Novak Djokovic, but the World’s N°1 won’t be alone in that list. Check out the reason why Nadal will not play the BNP Paribas Open.

Why isn’t Rafael Nadal playing at Indian Wells?

The Australian Open left space for a ton of surprising results, although one player from the United States made the biggest impact. That protagonist was Mackenzie McDonald when he defeated Nadal in the second round with a 6-4; 6-4; 7-5. It was a perfect match from the American, but the health of the Spaniard had a huge role in the scoreboard.

Nadal is not playing at Indian Wells because he is injured. The 22-time Grand Slam winner had yet another injury during that loss in Melbourne on January 18. It was a grade 2 lesion in the Iliacus Psoas of his left leg with a timetable of six to eight weeks for a return. This potential comeback date could have allowed him to play in the United States, but he confirmed his withdrawal.

When is Rafael Nadal returning from injury?