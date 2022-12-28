Georgia will take on Ohio State in the semifinals of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The Peach Bowl will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Check out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Georgia vs Ohio State: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free the 2022 Peach Bowl in the US

The 2022 NCAA College Football Season will have a great game in their last semifinal. In the Peach Bowl the #1 ranked team Georgia will be playing against the #4 Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Find out here the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can do it through FuboTV (free trial).

Georgia were the best team in the nation this year. The defending champions left no doubts in their path, including a perfect 13-0 record that has them as the unquestioned top ranked squad. The Bulldogs had their last match on December 3 when they beat the LSU Tigers 50-30.

For Ohio State the journey was also a good one. There was some speculation about whether they should be in the playoffs or not, but their 11-1 mark gave them a solid argument. The Buckeyes didn’t end the season very well though. After 11 wins in a row, they were defeated with a categoric 45-23 by the Michigan Wolverines a month ago.

Georgia vs Ohio State: Date

Georgia will clash with Ohio State in the Peach Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, December 31 at 8 PM (ET). The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Georgia vs Ohio State: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Georgia vs Ohio State in the US

The game between Georgia and Ohio State in the Peach Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.