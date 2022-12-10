The Heisman Trophy winner gets not only a big award but also an extra push for the NFL teams to notice him and thus he can sign a million-dollar contract.

Heisman Trophy 2022 prize money: How much does the winner get?

Most Heisman Trophy winners become millionaires by signing contracts with NFL Teams since most of the winners are considered top picks.

But other Heisman winners don't play as well in the NFL as they did during their college years and that means their pro career will end faster than normal.

Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray are millionaire quarterbacks thanks to their top college careers and the boost they got from winning the Heisman Trophy.

Do they pay the Heisman Trophy winner something?

No, there is no cash prize related to the Heisman Trophy. But the winners of said trohpy have higher odds of signing pro contracts with any NFL team.

The only way a Heisman winner will get money from the trophy is if he sells the award after winning it but it won't be worth the same as other players who sold their trophies after a couple of NFL seasons.

The 2021 winner was Bryce Young, he's considered a top quarterback but he's not playing in the NFL yet, while other top college players like Joe Burrow made it to the Super Bowl a couple of years after winning the Heisman Trophy.