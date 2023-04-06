The Masters Tournament 2023 can change the career of almost every player that’s competing in it. Not just because of what it represents, but also for the prize the winner gets. Check out how much money the champion will earn for winning in Augusta.

There are a lot of important championships in the sport, although some of them must be highlighted over the rest. The 2023 Masters Tournament undoubtedly appears as one of the key dates that players mark on their calendars.

The first Major of the season is finally beginning. There will be stars from both the PGA Tour and the newly created LIV Golf, so there will surely be a great champion. The player that starts as the favorite is the 2022 winner Scottie Scheffler.

Another name that can’t be missed is of course Tiger Woods. The five-time champion at the Augusta National Golf Club will be making yet another appearance. But whoever gets crowned as the best will also receive a lot of rewards.

Prize money for The Masters Tournament 2023

The sport has gone through a big shakeup lately with the focal point of those conversations being money. That’s why it makes sense that Majors don’t necessarily offer the biggest paydays in golf, although there are still noteworthy figures to handed. For the player that ends up victorious in Augusta there will be more than just the glorious Green Jacket.

The Masters Tournament 2023 will give 2,700,000 dollars to the champion. It is the usual 18% of the money to be distributed, so those who finish right after him will also receive good sums. The total purse at The Masters is 15 million dollars.