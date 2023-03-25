Believe it or not, Mexico is ready to host the Olympic Games. Read here to check out the details of when this could happen.

The government of Mexico has officially submitted a request to host the Olympic Games. The person in charge of announcing the historic news was the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard. "I share the text of the letter that I delivered this morning to Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, to apply for Mexico as host of the 2036-40 Olympic Games."

Mexico hosted the 1968 Olympic Games and, in something very important around its candidacy, it can also claim to be the only country to organize three World Cups in soccer (1970, 1986 and 2026).

However, the competition to win the right to organize the Olympic Games is going to be really tough. Read here to check out more details of the proposal made by Mexico and which other cities could be in line to host the event.

Where are the 2036 Olympics?

So far, several cities have expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. Seoul (South Korea), Ahmedabad (India), Doha (Qatar), Nusantara (Indonesia), Istanbul (Turkey), Florence (Italy), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal (Canada), as well as multiple cities in China.

Mexico presents formal bid to organize the 2036 Olympic Games

Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, visited the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland, to meet with IOC President Thomas Bach. Ebrard pointed out in his letter that Mexico is experiencing an ideal moment to organize the Summer Olympics in 2036 or 2040.

"The purpose of this visit is to express to you and the IOC, in a formal way, Mexico's interest in organizing the next Olympic Games in 2036-2040. This initiative is motivated by the historical moment that Mexico is experiencing, in which the best values and traditions of our people have been revalued and our society has become the most participatory in many decades."

In addition, Marcelo Ebrard assured that Mexico has the necessary infrastructure to organize the Olympic Games. It is important to note that the next option to host the event is 2036, since the next venues have already been designated by the IOC: Paris 2024 (France), Los Angeles 2028 (United States) and Brisbane 2032 (Australia).

"Mexico has, in various cities and regions, the sports, economic, and hotel infrastructure to celebrate successful, austere, and universal Olympic Games that promote the values of peace, brotherhood, and justice in which we believe," was part of the message by Marcelo Ebrard for Thomas Bach.