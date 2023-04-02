The XFL is receiving a lot of attention from football fans partly for having former NFL players. This time, the Seattle Sea Dragons signed a weapon that has a Pro Bowl selection in his career.

The Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles finished the 2022 season. But the reopening of the XFL worked wonderfully for those fans who want to continue watching football. Now, that league has yet another former NFL player in the Seattle Sea Dragons.

The option of still having competitive games is very attractive for those who enjoy the sport at all levels. There are some innovative rule changes that makes it more interesting, although the essence hasn’t change.

Something that marks an enormous difference is of course the difference seen when comparing the XFL average salary with NFL contracts. However, it still represents a great opportunity for those players who want another shot to be in any of the main 32 franchises.

Seattle Sea Dragons sign a former Pro Bowl RB

There are some names in the XFL known for their pasts in the NFL. The most notorious one is 2013 first-team All Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, but he is not alone. In fact, he plays with ex Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci. They will now be joined by another player with a professional background.

The Seattle Sea Dragons signed running back Phillip Lindsay, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Lindsay is a RB that had a great start of his career despite being an undrafted free agent in 2018. He had back-to-back seasons recording over 1,000 rushing yards with the Denver Broncos in his first two years in the league, although his trajectory took a bad turn.

Lindsay played only three games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, logging just 15 carries for 49 yards. In 2021 he totaled 249 yards combining stints in the Houston Texans and the Miami Dolphins. The 28-year-old running back could use this visibility to show he can still be in an NFL roster, or at least earn a training camp spot to compete for it more closely.