The day of the postseason is closer than ever, the defending champions eager and the other teams hungry to win a Stanley Cup. Check here the date for the playoffs.

The 2022-23 National Hockey League regular season began on October 7, 2022 and is supposed to end during the second week of April.

The Colorado Avalanche are the defending champions, they won the Stanley Cup last season, they started the regular season well and are likely to make it to the postseason.

The playoffs are expected to be more fun than the last two years as the postseason has been severely affected by the covid-19 pandemic since 2020.

When do hockey playoffs start in 2023?

The NHL Playoffs begin on April 17 and the playoffs are expected to end sometime in June with the Stanley Cup Finals.

The playoff format is the same as previous seasons, 16 teams divided into two groups of 8 according to their conferences, best-of-seven games. The bracket consists of First Round, Second Round, Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Finals.

Colorado Avalance are the defending champions as they won the 2022 NHL Championship against Tampa Bay 4-2 (best-of-seven).