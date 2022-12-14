Oregon State will clash with Florida at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Find out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Oregon State vs Florida: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl in the US

The main part of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season is now over, so it’s time for the ending. In this occasion Oregon State will clash with Florida at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas Bowl. Check out the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can do it through FuboTV (Free Trial).

Oregon State had a very decent season that finished with a 9-3 overall record. Although that was only good to put them fifth in the Pac-12 Conference with a mark of 6-3 in there. The Beavers closed the season in a favorable way thanks to their three wins in a row. They also had a 38-34 victory vs town rivals Oregon Ducks to get to this match on the rise.

Florida were on the other end this year. They just hold a 6-6 record that is unimpressive, and that could get worse in this battle since they will have relevant absences in the team. The Gators will not have their starting quarterback Anthony Richardson because he chose to prepare for the draft. That is why they don’t appear as favorites with Jack Miller III as the signal-caller for this game.

Oregon State vs Florida: Date

Oregon State will play against Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, December 17 at 2:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Oregon State vs Florida: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Oregon State vs Florida in the US

The game between Oregon State and Florida at the Las Vegas Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.