Artistic swimming is one of the most watched events during the Olympics. Read here to find out if men will be allowed to compete in this important event at Paris 2024.

As we get close to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, artistic swimming is one of the most expected sports in the program. The amazing routines performed in the pool, accompanied with outstanding music, draw millions of fans around the world and France won't be the exception.

Synchronised swimming, now officially known as artistic swimming, has been part of the olympic program since Los Angeles 1984. However, throughout history, there were only scheduled events for women.

Now, towards Paris 2024, that's the big question. Continue reading to find out if World Aquatics (FINA) and the International Olympic Committee will change their minds in what would be an extraordinary decision.

Are men allowed to compete in artistic swimming?

The International Olympic Committee confirmed that men will be allowed to participate in artistic swimming during Paris 2024. According to World Aquatics (FINA), men will be eligible to compete in the team event.

At the moment, FINA permits eight members for each one of the teams. After this new rule, a maximum of two men are allowed to compete. Men already were able to appear at the World Championships, but they were out of the Olympics. This move has been seen as a great step for inclusion.

"The inclusion of men in Olympic Artistic Swimming was once considered the impossible dream. This proves that we should all dream big. The male athletes have endured. Now, through their perseverance and the help and support of so many, all athletes may stand alongside each other equally, reaching for Olympic glory." said Bill May, the first male World Champion in artistic swimming. He won at Kazan in 2015 competing in the mixed duet technical event.