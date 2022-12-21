San Diego State and Middle Tennessee face off in the 2022 Hawaii Bowl at Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu. Read here to find out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

After a magnificent stretch of five wins in six games, San Diego State finished the season with a bittersweet 13-3 loss against Air Force. Though they indeed clinched bowl elegibility, the Aztecs believed the end could have been much better. However, with a 7-5 record, they finished second in the West Division of the Mountain West Conference and have a chance to fight for the Hawaii Bowl.

Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee got on a last minute three-game winning streak to find a way into the bowl conversation. The Blue Raiders are on their 14th bowl appearance (5-8 record all-time). In 2016, Middle Tennessee participated in the Hawaii Bowl and lost 52-35 facing the home team Warriors. The Blue Raiders are a 7.5-point underdog against the Aztecs.

San Diego State vs Middle Tennessee: Date

The San Diego State Aztecs will play against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders in the 2022 Hawaii Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, December 24 at 8 PM (ET). The game will be played at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu.

San Diego State vs Middle Tennessee: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch San Diego State vs Middle Tennessee in the US

San Diego State and Middle Tennessee meet in the 2022 Hawaii Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the Hawaii Bowl in the United States is ESPN.