San Jose State take on Eastern Michigan at Albertsons Stadium in Boise for the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

San Jose State and Eastern Michigan meet in the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. This game will take place at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. The home team wants to close the current season with a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Spartans had a good record within the Mountain West conference with 5-3 but that was not enough to fight for the conference championship.

The Eagles came close to winning their division, but in the end they had to share said division title with Toledo. The Eagles season ended 8-5 overall and 5-3 within the conference.

San Jose State vs Eastern Michigan: Date

San Jose State and Eastern Michigan play for the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday, December 20 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. This will be one of the most entertaining bowl games to start the week.

San Jose State vs Eastern Michigan: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch San Jose State vs Eastern Michigan at the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

This game for the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, San Jose State and Eastern Michigan at the Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Tuesday, December 20, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN