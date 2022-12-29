South Carolina will play against Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at TIAA Bank Field, in Jacksonville, Florida. Find out more about the predictions, odds, and how to watch it on TV or live stream online for free.

The Gator Bowl will be the last game of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season for South Carolina and Notre Dame. This clash will take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Read along to know more about the teams, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

It has been a great way to end the year for South Carolina. Although their 8-4 record is not that good, their last two games were impressive wins. Defeating the Tennessee Volunteers and the Clemson Tigers scoring a combined 94 points puts the offense as their best asset. The Gamecocks will need to keep those performances given how bad they have been on defense as of late.

But for Notre Dame the back half of the season was also their best part to end at 8-4. They lost vs the USC Trojans in their most recent match, although that was their only defeat in the last six games. The Fighting Irish even had an 8-1 run that made them look better after a 0-2 start.

South Carolina vs Notre Dame: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 30, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

South Carolina vs Notre Dame: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

South Carolina vs Notre Dame: Storylines

The 2022 Gator Bowl will make these teams play against each other after a long time. This will be the fifth matchup in their history, although the last clash between them was back in 1984. That one was a win by South Carolina, but the head-to-head mark doesn’t go their way since Notre Dame has a 3-1 lead.

In this part of the year, it is also important to keep an eye on the absences. That should make this game better since both will have their starting quarterbacks. For the Gamecocks, there was some uncertainty about Spencer Rattler preparing for the draft, although he said he was going to play. As for the Fighting Irish, they will have Tyler Buchner in the lineup following an injury in September.

How to watch South Carolina vs Notre Dame in the US

South Carolina will clash with Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Friday, December 30. The game will be available in the US on FuboTV (free trial). ESPN is the other option.

South Carolina vs Notre Dame: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as very close game with Notre Dame being favored by 3.5 points. According to BetMGM, the South Carolina Gamecocks are at -110 to cover the spread or +130 for a win by any score. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are at -110 against the spread or -159 if they get the victory by any margin. The over/under for this game was established at 50.5, with both at -110.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!