UConn take on Marshall at Brooks Stadium in Conway for the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

UConn and Marshall meet in the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl. This game will take place at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Huskies had flashes throughout the season but it was never enough. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Huskies won only one game between August and September, that victory coming against Central Connecticut 28-3. The good weeks for UConn were during October and November where they won five games and lost only two.

The Herd couldn't get into the top standings to play in the Sun Belt championship, but at least their 2022 season was good at 8-4 overall and 5-3 within the conference.

UConn vs Marshall: Date

UConn and Marshall play for the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday, December 19 at Brooks Stadium in Conway . This game will be tight, but The Herd have an advantage over the Huskies.

UConn vs Marshall: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch UConn vs Marshall at the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl

This game for the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl, UConn and Marshall at the Brooks Stadium in Conway on Monday, December 19, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.