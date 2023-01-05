Despite a scandal that could be his death knell as USMNT coach, the Nations League and Gold Cup winner would like to stay in his position.

Gregg Berhalter has spoken yet again this time at a Harvard Business Review event via LinkedIn. The 49-year-old coach opened up about the scandal between his family and the Reyna family.

"Our entire family is sad about these events. As we said in the statement, this is not something we were prepared to hide from then and we will not hide from it now. The statement speaks for itself. We will just take it one day at a time and we look forward to the day that we can move forward from this.

"Trust is something that takes a long time to build but can go away quickly. But you have to be consistent with who you are, and people can see that and trust that consistency. Trust is something that I take very seriously. I have a strong family. To me, it is about my wife. It is about feeling for her. It was her story. I feel tremendously bad that my profession had to bring this to the public light” Berhalter said.

Gregg Berhalter on his desire to stay on as USMNT coach

Trying to move on from the incident of Gio Reyna and the Reyna family the out of contract head coach still has high hopes for the USMNT and his chances to continue as the head coach. Berhalter won two continental titles and had a round of 16 exit from the 2022 World Cup where on the field the USMNT impressed many around the world.

"It would be an amazing challenge for this team. When we started in 2018, we wanted to change the way the world views American soccer. Of course, I would like to continue in this role.

"You very rarely go into an event like that and there is complete alignment with the entities in your team. That was a beautiful thing to watch, when I think about how unified they (players) were. I think it was a big success. We did not trail in the group stage.

"We played the four youngest line-ups in the World Cup. This was the first step for this group in terms of what they can do in the future. What I said to the guys was, every one of you will be called upon to make this (World Cup success). We had some tremendous examples of guys who did not play one minute in the tournament who were some of the most impactful guys."

According to Sporting Director Earnie Stewart, Berhalter is still under consideration, pending the internal investigation, to coach the USMNT. According to sources who spoke with Bolavip, US Soccer has had initial talks with the representatives of two foreign coaches, but not much has materialized since those initial conversations.