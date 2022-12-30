Utah and Penn State meet in the 2023 edition of the famous Rose Bowl at Pasadena, California. Read here to find out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free the 109th edition of this traditional game in the US.

Utah and Penn State clash in the 2023 Rose Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about this most anticipated game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Utah (10-3) are having a remarkable season and a win at the Rose Bowl will be the perfect ending. A few days ago, the Utes shocked the nation with a 47-24 win over USC in the Pac 12 Championship Game eliminating the Trojans from playoff contention. That opened the door for teams like TCU and Ohio State. A victory against Penn State could propel Utah to a historic Top-5 finish in the rankings. The Utes are 2-point favorites. Last year, they lost the Rose Bowl in a thriller with the Buckeyes.

After a very disappointing 2021 season, Penn State are back trying to reach the old glory days for one of the most traditional programs in football. The Nittany Lions posted a extraordinary 10-2 record, but, the competition is too strong in the Big Ten. Their only two losses were against two teams going to the playoffs: Michigan and Ohio State. In any other conference, Penn State could have been champion.

Utah vs Penn State: Date

The Utah Utes will play against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2023 Rose Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season on Monday, January 2 at 5 PM (ET). The game will be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Utah vs Penn State: Time by State in the US

ET: 5 PM

CT: 4 PM

MT: 3 PM

PT: 2 PM

How to watch Utah vs Penn State in the US

Utah and Penn State face off in the 2023 Rose Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the Rose Bowl in the United States is ESPN.