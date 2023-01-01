Penn State will take on Utah in the Rose Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, California. Find out more about the predictions, odds, and how to watch it on TV or live stream online for free.

The 2022 NCAA College Football Season will finish in the Rose Bowl for Penn State and Utah. This clash will take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Read along to know more about the teams, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

Penn State had a very good season that ended in a 10-2 record. Their last stretch of four games was a great display of complementary football, being efficient on offense and reliable on defense to get only wins. The Nittany Lions scored an average of over 41 points in those matchups, so they get to their final one on the rise.

Utah are also in a great shape coming to their last appearance. They just won two consecutive games, but that grows to six out of their last seven matches of their 10-3 year. Although there is one that should be noted over the rest given the Utes beat the USC Trojans 47-24 to claim the Pac 12 Championship.

Utah vs Penn State: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 2, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Utah vs Penn State: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Utah vs Penn State: Storylines

The Rose Bowl will have a clash of traditional institutions in college football this year. Both Penn State and Utah have been important teams in the history of the sport at this level, but they have never played vs each other yet. This will be the first matchup ever between these universities.

For the Utah Utes it will also have a special feeling after what happened a year ago. This will be sort of a revenge game for them given their appearance in the Rose Bowl in 2022 didn’t end as they hoped. The game was going to their side for the most part, although Ohio State took home the title with a crushing 48-45.

How to watch Utah vs Penn State in the US

Penn State will host Utah in the Rose Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Monday, January 2. The game will be available in the US on FuboTV (free trial). ESPN is the other option.

Utah vs Penn State: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as very even game with the Utah Utes being favored by 1.5 points. According to BetMGM, Utah are at -110 to cover the spread or -120 for a win by any score. Penn State are at -110 against the spread or +100 if they get the victory by any margin. The over/under for this game was established at 52.5, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

