It’s almost time for a new season of Formula 1, and all the 10 teams will be testing their new cars in Sakhir, Bahrain. It will be a preview of what’s coming next week with the opening grand prix taking place at the same venue of testing one week later.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen enters the season as reigning World Champion, after he completely dominated the entire 2022 campaign. However, Ferrari and Mercedes will try to dethrone him after failing to do so.

However, after the first day of testing, Verstappen and the RB19 were as dominant as last year. The Dutchman topped both of Thursday's sessions, edging Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) with the fastest time (1m 32.837s.) Check out how to watch the two remaining days of testing.

When is the Formula 1 2023 Pre-Season testing taking place?

Testing will span three days from Thursday to Saturday, with running split by a one-hour lunch break each day at the Bahrain International Circuit. In total, there will be 24 hours of on-track time throughout the test.

Formula 1 2023 Pre-Season Testing: Time

The testing starts each day at 10:00 AM (local time) through 2:15 PM for the morning session, and from 3:15 PM through 7:00 PM (local time) for the evening session. In the US, you can watch it from 2:00 to 6:00 AM (ET) -morning session- and from 7:00 to 12:30 PM (ET) for the evening session. The GMT time is from 7:00 to 11:15 AM (morning session), and from 12:15 to 4:30 PM.

How to stream Formula 1 2023 Pre-Season Testing Worldwide

You can watch the F1 20233 Pre-Season testing online on F1TV, which you can get for $6,99 per month through their TV Pro plan (which allows you to watch all events live). You can also get the TV Access plan, but you will only be able to watch the replays.

How to watch Formula 1 2023 Pre-Season Testing in the US

If you want to watch the F1 2023 Pre-Season testing, which will take place on Friday and Saturday, in the US without F1TV, you can do so on NBC Sports. Remember that are two sessions (morning and evening).