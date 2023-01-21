The FISU World University Games organized by Lake Placid are on their final day of action, although they won’t end with the last sport left. As it happens in this type of event, there will be a closing ceremony. Find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2023 Lake Placid FISU World University Games will be officially finished after the closing ceremony. Learn more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the event for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

There will be three sports completing their schedules in the last day. But that won’t be the final event since there will be time for one more. It will take place following the Gold Medal match ice hockey between the United States and Canada.

This will be the ending of the event. It all started on Wednesday, January 11, with the best athletes of this level going for each title. What will mark the conclusion of the University Games will be the extinguishing of the cauldron.

FISU World University Games Closing Ceremony: Date

FISU World University Games Closing Ceremony this Sunday, January 22. The event will take place at the Olympic Center.

FISU World University Games Closing Ceremony: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch FISU World University Games Closing Ceremony in the US

The FISU World University Games Closing Ceremony will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, TSN, FISU.tv, and TSN App.