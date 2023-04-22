The GEICO 500 of this 2023 Nascar Cup Series will, take place this weekend, and here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this race in the US.

This weekend will take place the 2023 Nascar Cup Series GEICO 500, and here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch GEICO 500 online free in the US on Fubo]

The Talladega Superspeedway is preparing to host the 10th race of this 2023 season of the Nascar Cup Series. Undoubtedly a season that started in a very interesting way, since in 9 races there were 7 different winners. In other words, almost half of the places in the Playoffs are already taken.

Denny Hamlin will be the poleman for the race, followed by Almirola, Gibbs, Briscoe and Ryan Blaney. In other words, no driver who has won races ranks in the top 5 spots. The best placed among the winning drivers so far is Joey Logano, followed behind by Kyle Larson, winner of the last two races.

When will GEICO 500 take place?

The Nascar Cup Series GEICO 500 will take place at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama this Sunday, April 23 at 3:00 PM (ET).

GEICO 500: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch GEICO 500

This Nascar Cup Series GEICO 500 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FS1.

