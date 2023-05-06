The 2023 Nascar Cup Series AdventHealth 400 will take place this weekend, and here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this race in the US.

This weekend will take place the 2023 Nascar Cup Series AdventHealth 400, and here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch AdventHealth 400 online free in the US on Fubo]

Last week the 2023 Nascar Cup Series had a new winner, the eighth so far this season, which means that half the playoff spots are already taken. Of course, there are more drivers interested in going the postseason, and several of them will try to get a place this weekend.

However, in the first two places will be William Byron and Kyle Larson, two winners, while Ross Chastain (leader of the standings) one who has not yet won but who is undoubtedly a great favorite to fight for the title just as it did last year, appears in third place.

When will AdventHealth 400 take place?

The Nascar Cup Series AdventHealth 400 will take place at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas this Sunday, May 7 at 3:00 PM (ET).

AdventHealth 400: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch AdventHealth 400

This Nascar Cup Series AdventHealth 400 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FS1.

