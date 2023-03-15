Carlos Alcaraz will continue his quest to be the ATP World’s N°1 when he plays against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals at Indian Wells. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2023 BNP Paribas Open is reaching its definition with very few players remaining in the men’s draw. In the quarterfinals of Indian Wells, Carlos Alcaraz will battle with Felix Auger-Aliassime. Learn more about the date, starting time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

Alcaraz arrived in the Unites States with the clear goal to become the ATP World’s N°1 taking advantage of Novak Djokovic being absent. So far he has been relentless, not conceding a single set in his three matchups. The Spaniard also gets well rested after the British Jack Draper retired with the score at 6-2; 2-0.

For Auger-Aliassime the time he spent on court could go against him. The Canadian had to fight way more than his opponent to reach this round, especially in his round of 16 duel with Tommy Paul. Auger-Aliassime ended up winning 3-6; 6-3; 7-6 (6) while also saving six match points. This win could give him a boost, but their head-to-head record will do that as well since he leads the series 3-0.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will clash with Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of Indian Wells this Thursday, March 16.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

*Not before

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime in the US

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of Indian Wells will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are Tennis Channel and Tennis TV.