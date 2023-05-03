Carlos Alcaraz will clash with Karen Khachanov at Manolo Santana Stadium in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The quarterfinals of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 will have Carlos Alcaraz facing Karen Khachanov. This game will take place at Manolo Santana Stadium. Read along to know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Alcaraz keeps confirming his candidacy since the tournament began. He has left no doubts except for the first set in his opener against Emil Ruusuvuori. The Spaniard won in three sets that one, but he defeated Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev easily afterwards.

Khachanov continues showing his consistency by arriving to this round in a surface that isn’t his favorite. His journey has not been easy since he had to be a long time on the court. The Russian eliminated Thiago Monteiro, Roberto Bautista-Agut, and Andrey Rublev to be among the last eight players contending for the title.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 this Wednesday, May 3. The game will be played at Manolo Santana Stadium.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 AM

CT: 9 AM

MT: 8 AM

PT: 7 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov in the US

The game between Carlos Alcaraz and Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel and Teledeporte are the other options.