March Madness 2023 is finally here. In the start of the Men's NCAA basketball tournament, Duke will face Oral Roberts. The game in the first round of the East Region will be played at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, March 16th. Here you can find the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

Oral Roberts will try to pull one of the biggest upsets in March Madness 2023. In the sixth season of Paul Mills as head coach of the team, they finished with an impressive 30-4 record and undefeated in 18 games at The Summit League. Connor Vanover will be definitely the key piece to surprise the entire nation. They're 6.5-point underdogs.

On the other side, Duke are one of the favorites to at least reach the Elite 8 or maybe to make another run to a championship in March Madness 2023. It's important to remember that, after 42 seasons, head coach Mike Krzyzewski retired so this is the big first test for Jon Scheyer's new project. Duke arrive with a 26-8 record after winning the ACC tournament. They're on a nine-game winning streak.

Oral Roberts vs Duke: Starting Time

In the start of March Madness 2023 in the East Region, Duke are scheduled to play against Oral Roberts on Thursday, March 16th at 7:10 PM (ET). The game of the first round will be held at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Oral Roberts vs Duke: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The East Region's matchup between Oral Roberts and Duke will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss this March Madness game in the United States is CBS.